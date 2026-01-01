Anne Hathaway addresses facelift rumours

Anne Hathaway has addressed rumours suggesting she recently underwent cosmetic surgery.

After the 2026 Academy Awards in March, the actress posted a video via Instagram in which she shared how her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, had created two hidden braids near her temples as means of giving the eye area a little extra lift when creating her hairstyle.

Soon after, speculation that Anne had undergone a facelift began to circulate online, and in an interview for the summer 2026 issue of ELLE magazine, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star insisted that the footage wasn't a "pointed" attempt to deny the claims.

"My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there," she said. "And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?' But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."

Anne seemingly denied having undergone a facelift - though would rule out going under the knife in the future.

"Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming," the 43-year-old continued. "I wanted to show that like, no, I didn't make a huge medical decision. It's just two braids. And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."

Most recently, Anne has been promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she reprises the role of Andy Sachs from the 2005 original.

She also has several other major projects in the pipeline, including Christopher Nolan's historical epic, The Odyssey, and the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, Verity.