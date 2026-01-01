Thora Birch reveals she's bisexual

Thora Birch has come out as bisexual.

Speaking to Us Weekly at The Abbey's 35th Anniversary event in West Hollywood, Los Angeles this week, the Ghost World actress opened up about her sexuality.

"As a hometown girl, I'm always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person," she told the outlet.

Thora, who has been married to talent manager Michael Benton Adler since December 2018, went on to express her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I don't want to get too political, but find your community where you can, and stand with them, and stick with them, and share that love that you share together, and reach it toward others," the 44-year-old continued. "That's the only way we're going to get through all this madness is just embracing one another. We have to stop fighting."

Thora rose to fame in Hollywood as a child star, having appeared in films such as 1992's Patriot Games, 1993's Hocus Pocus, and 1995's Now and Then.

And the actress noted that she is open to reprising one of her iconic roles - if the plot made sense for her character.

"I think there's also something nice about having them encapsulated," she added.

Most recently, Thora had a role in Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.