Prince William on Catherine, Princess of Wales's cancer recovery: 'Our family couldn't cope without her'

Prince William has opened up about Catherine, Princess of Wales's recovery following her cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales has shared that he is "very, very proud" of his wife, who announced in January 2025 that she was officially in remission after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Speaking during a rare live interview with Heart Breakfast presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday, William, 43, praised Catherine, 44, for her resilience over the past two years.

"She's an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn't cope without her, so, she's been absolutely stunning, brilliant," he said.

William also reflected on Catherine's recent official visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy, her first overseas engagement since completing treatment.

"She's been amazing. She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly," he stated. "And yeah, she'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I'm really glad it went really well."

The Princess of Wales travelled to the northern Italian city on a landmark two-day visit to learn more about the internationally recognised Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education.

William explained that Catherine had been eager to carry out extensive research during the trip, noting her passion for early years development.

"She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She's a proper pro on early years," he commented. "Most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she's got lined up, ready to read."

William added, "So, I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing."

The Prince of Wales added that the couple are carefully managing Catherine's schedule as she gradually returns to public duties.

"Away trips like that take a lot out of you ... so we have to balance that, make sure she's, she's okay and rested, but she's in good form," he told the hosts.