Judith Chalmers dies aged 90

British TV star Judith Chalmers has died at the age of 90.

The television presenter passed away on Thursday night following a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease, her family announced on Friday.

In a statement issued to ITV News, Chalmers' family said she died surrounded by her loved ones.

"After living an extraordinary life that involved over 60 years in broadcasting and countless adventures all over the globe, Judy sadly passed away last night, surrounded by the family she loved so much after suffering with Alzheimer's for some years," they wrote.

The family added, "We will miss her greatly but she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest of memories."

They shared that her health had been declining for some time, and she had become seriously ill in recent weeks, giving them time to be together with her before she died.

Chalmers was best known as the long-serving host of ITV's travel programme Wish You Were Here...? She also presented a number of other shows, including Come Dancing and Good Afternoon, and BBC radio programmes such as Woman's Hour, Family Favourites and her own show on Radio 2.

Paying tribute, an ITV spokesperson said, "As the host of Wish You Were Here...? for four decades, Judith Chalmers became one of the most beloved faces of British broadcasting."

They continued, "Her indelible contribution to television made Judith a national treasure and a lasting favourite amongst our audience, and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this very sad time."

Chalmers, who was awarded an OBE in 1994, began presenting Wish You Were Here...? in 1974 and remained with the programme until 2003.

She first appeared on television in the 1950s on the Children's Television Club, which was later renamed Blue Peter. She later became an on-screen announcer for the BBC before moving to ITV.

Chalmers is survived by her husband, Neil Durden-Smith, and their two children.