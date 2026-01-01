Police expand Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation to include sexual misconduct claims

The police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been expanded to include allegations of sexual misconduct.

The royal, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested by the Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday in February and released under investigation the same day.

In an update on Friday, a spokesperson for the police force revealed that they had broadened their investigation to look into alleged sexual misconduct.

"In addition to the investigation into misconduct in public office, the assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing," the statement reads.

They explained that investigators have been in touch with the woman's legal representative to assure them that the allegation would be "handled with care, sensitivity and respect for (her) privacy" if she wished to report it to the police.

"We recognise how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so," they added.

Mountbatten-Windsor faced renewed scrutiny over his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after America's Department of Justice (DOJ) released over three million documents related to the late financier in January.

Certain emails appear to show King Charles III's brother sharing confidential British trade documents with Epstein in 2010, while he was serving as a government trade envoy.

After Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk in England were searched and he was interviewed under caution.

Since February, the police force has been working closely with the DOJ and the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service to obtain further information potentially relating to their probe into "a number of aspects of alleged misconduct", they said on Friday. Investigators have also been speaking to "a number of witnesses".

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright insisted that his team was "committed to conducting a thorough investigation".

"Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation," he stated. "Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources."

The police spokesperson encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward when they are ready to do so.

Previously, Mountbatten-Windsor denied having sex with late accuser Virginia Guiffre when she was a teenager, and they reached an out-of-court settlement in 2022. The agreement contained no admission of guilt. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Amid renewed scrutiny, he gave up his royal titles - including the Duke of York - in October 2025.