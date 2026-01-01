Adrien Brody was 'reluctant to take the stage' before theatre debut

Adrien Brody has admitted that he was always "reluctant to take the stage" before making his theatre debut last year.

The actor, best known for his Oscar-winning turns in The Pianist and The Brutalist, made his Broadway debut in The Fear of 13 in March.

He also made his London stage debut in the West End production of the play in 2025, earning an Olivier Award nomination for his performance this year.

Now, in conversation with Interview Magazine, Brody revealed that he had not previously considered a career in stage acting.

"I've always admired the men and women who are brave enough to act on the stage night after night, eight shows a week," he told the publication. "It's a very different lift for an actor in comparison to film work."

The 53-year-old continued, "I'd spent a lifetime working and understanding and building a greater understanding of my work within the film space, so I was always a little reluctant to take the stage."

However, Brody noted that the stage version of The Fear of 13, written by playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, was not something he could turn down.

"But I was so moved by this material when I read Lindsey's script," he shared. "There's a lot of nuance, a lot of layers, and a lot of opportunity to really craft something quite special, that for me has provided a lot of growth."

The actor went on to explain that the play feels like a "worthy use" of his "energy and emotional space".

"It pushed me beyond my own boundaries really and made me yearn to tell the story and be brave enough to step into relatively unchartered territory for me," he stated. "I mean, I hadn't done a play since I was a boy."

He added, "I'm really enjoying it, but it is quite the task."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brody said the production requires him to prioritise his "downtime".

"I basically have to hole up here on my own, away from family and away from my loved ones in order to do this work," he divulged. "Most of my downtime is trying to decompress and rest up to be ready to work. To be in a space to do the work properly, and be prepared, requires isolation."