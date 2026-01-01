Kylie Jenner regrets turning down acting offers 'out of fear' after The Moment

Kylie Jenner regrets turning down acting offers "out of fear" after making her debut in The Moment earlier this year.

The reality TV star played a fictionalised version of herself in Charli XCX's mockumentary earlier this year and loved the "amazing" experience so much that she wants to pursue more acting opportunities.

However, she has turned down some offers "out of fear" because she wasn't given enough time to decide - and now she regrets saying no to certain projects.

"A few things have come my way that I said no to that, honestly, I kind of regret. But it's okay because something else will happen," the 28-year-old shared on the Therapuss podcast. "(I turned them down because) I didn't think it was right, but I also didn't have enough time to decide. (I had to) decide now. I get in my head about it and then I end up saying no out of fear."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously told Vanity Fair in March that she has received "a few scripts" but "nothing that I feel is right yet".

In Kylie's much-talked-about comedy scene in The Moment, Charli bumps into her in the hallway of an Ibiza spa while the 360 hitmaker is spiralling about her upcoming tour.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that they actually shot the scene at her home in Palm Springs, California, the day after Charli performed at Coachella in April 2025.

"I was super crazy about it not looking like my house 'cause I'm like, this is going to take people out of it, right?" she said. "They were (supposed to be) in Ibiza. We just did in the hallway at my house."

With her new acting venture, Kylie follows in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian, who starred in the TV show All's Fair and recently shot her first film, and her boyfriend, Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.