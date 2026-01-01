Colman Domingo and Steven Spielberg had 'overdue reunion' on Disclosure Day

Colman Domingo and Steven Spielberg had an "overdue reunion" on the director's next movie Disclosure Day.

In the Jurassic Park filmmaker's latest sci-fi, Domingo plays Hugo Wakefield, a former government operative supporting the push for the truth about alien visitation on Earth.

Disclosure Day marks a reunion between Domingo and Spielberg, who almost worked together back in 2010 on a film about composer George Gershwin. The film was ultimately shelved, but the Jaws director remembered Domingo when casting his 2012 movie Lincoln and gave him the small role as Private Green.

The new sci-fi marks their biggest collaboration yet.

Describing the blockbuster as their "overdue reunion", Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter via email. "Since that time, I have marvelled at his eclectic choices, playing so many different kinds of people, playing so many different characters."

During the interview, the Oscar-nominated actor recalled a day on set where Spielberg encouraged him to pull the cord for the horn of a fire engine with all his might.

"I get out, and Steven is delighted. And he says, 'I've always wanted a fire engine in a film!'" he shared. "(Spielberg) allows time for fun, these childlike moments."

In an accompanying video interview, the Euphoria actor remembered the Indiana Jones filmmaker praising his expressive face during an audition years ago, and that note gave him "everlasting" encouragement.

"(He said), 'Your face is so expressive. It just keeps changing. That's a good thing,'" he shared. "So I know that when I'm on a set, he loves the story that I tell behind my eyes and he's watching because he knows I'm always trying to tell the most complicated story and it'll change from moment to moment."

Disclosure Day, which stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, will be released in cinemas on 12 June.