Idris Elba takes name out of hat for James Bond casting

Idris Elba has claimed that he's never been considered for the role of James Bond.

The British star has countered years of rumours that suggest the opposite.

"My name's not getting thrown out, no way," Elba told People magazine in an interview published on Saturday,

"They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait, it's going to be amazing," he added.

"I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place."

Speculation surrounding the Luther star's potential casting as the British spy dates back to at least 2011.

"I'd definitely consider it," Elba told NPR at the time when asked about playing the character.

"I just don't want to be the Black James Bond. Sean Connery wasn't the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn't the blue-eyed James Bond. So if I played him, I don't want to be called the Black James Bond."

He then made light of the topic a few years later, when a leaked January 2014 email from prominent film producer Amy Pascal to Elizabeth Cantillon, the former executive vice president of production for Columbia Pictures, stated, "Idris should be the next Bond."

"Isn't 007 supposed to be handsome? Glad you think I've got a shot! Happy New Year, people," Elba tweeted in 2014.

The quest to find a new Bond began in May this year.

"The search for the next James Bond is underway," a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios shared in a statement.

"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."