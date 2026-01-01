Shia LaBeouf formally charged after Mardi Gras bust-up

Shia LaBeouf has been formally charged in connection with his alleged altercation at a New Orleans bar.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office charged LaBeouf with three counts of simple battery, according to court records filed in New Orleans on Thursday, and obtained by New Orleans news station WWL.

All three of the misdemeanour counts stem from LaBeouf's alleged altercation with several people on Mardi Gras on 17 February.

LaBeouf was first arrested after the alleged confrontation and was initially charged with two counts of simple battery.

The Transformers alum was then arrested again and charged with an additional count of simple battery.

In a hearing that month, LaBeouf was ordered to enrol in substance abuse treatment, undergo drug testing and post a $100,000 (£74,000) bond as conditions of his release.

Law enforcement sources told People magazine at the time that the incident took place after midnight outside a bar in the city's French Quarter.

Authorities claimed the actor was ejected from the bar after causing a disturbance, at which point he struck one victim, left the scene and later returned to strike the same victim and assault a second person.

LaBeouf has been candid about his history with sobriety and addiction. He has been at the centre of multiple controversies and arrested several times over the years on charges of public intoxication, misdemeanour assault and disorderly conduct.

LaBeouf and his on-and-off girlfriend, Mia Goth, welcomed a daughter in 2022.