Mena Suvari returning to teen comedy with The Incredible Edible

Mena Suvari is to star in a new teen body-swap movie about psychedelic gummies.

The American Pie actress is joined in Jenna Milly's upcoming movie The Incredible Edible by Jean Evans (Busboys), Steph Tolev (Tires), Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick) and Rodney J. Hobbs (Young Dylan), with principal photography having recently wrapped in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The cast also includes Jacalyn Alongi, John-Paul Howard, Casey Burke, Kenzie Yolles, Jake Somnath, Sebastian Amoruso, Landon Boyce, Lidya Jewett and Isa Mellody.

The movie is set during the final 24 hours before high school graduation, with Jean portraying an overachiever who discovers an edible has caused her to switch bodies with those around her, and her experiences through the perspectives of her mom (Suvari), classmates and teachers lead her to question the future she has planned out.

The Incredible Edible marks Jenna's directorial feature debut and she has also written the script and will produce for Paillette Pictures alongside Clement Bauer for Resonate Entertainment and Emily Sheehan, Andrew DeCesare and Mike Day. In addition, Susan Cartsonis and Suzanne Farwell will serve as executive producers for resonate.

The Fabulous Four writer is "so proud" of her first feature, which pays tribute to iconic 1980s teen movies.

Jenna said in a statement: “I’ve always dreamt about making a fun popcorn movie that pays homage to the quirky science-fiction high school films of the ’80s.

“Our cast is amazing, and this story is absolutely wild. It was so much fun to shoot. I’m so proud of this magical film.”

Meanwhile, Mena previously told of how she wrote her 2021 autobiography The Great Peace to exorcise the pain from her life after falling victim to a predatory manager after she arrived in Hollywood at the age of 15, having previously overcome childhood sexual abuse, and subsequently spiralling into drug abuse.

She told People magazine: “I wrote my book because I just needed to get it out of my life, and I wanted to move forward.

“I couldn’t hide anymore, and I knew that I needed to do it for myself. And after I’d finished writing the book, I got pregnant.

“I just felt like I was playing a game with myself all the time: ‘I’m this person. I didn’t have that past, and I’m everything that you want me to be.’

“That's what my life was: ‘Who do you want me to be, and how you want me to be?’ That's what I learned how to do.

“And so now I'm sort of like, ‘No, I'm getting to know me, and this is what I like,’ and I’m learning to be okay with just learning how to accept myself.

“What’s amazing is the things that have come out of that – people that have thought of me, other work that’s come.

“And that was only because I had to step out of my own way. It’s just about fear.

“We’re so afraid that if we make this move, if we do that move, we’re not going to be accepted.

“I still don’t have all of those answers, but… I’d rather be free, and I’d rather have these conversations and hope that it helps somebody.”