Bob Odenkirk and Ben Wheatley hit with snow dilemma filming Normal in Winnipeg

Bob Odenkirk and Ben Wheatley were surprised to find "balmy" weather conditions in the Canadian city where they planned to shoot Normal in the snow.

In Wheatley's new action-comedy, the Better Call Saul actor plays Ulysses, who is hired to serve as the interim sheriff of the snow-covered town of Normal, Minnesota after the death of its longtime sheriff.

They decided to film the movie in Winnipeg, Canada, thinking they would have the snowy environment they'd envisioned, however, they had to improvise when the weather conditions were not what they'd hoped.

"We thought we'd have snow for free. We're in Winnipeg, and of course, you would assume that," Odenkirk said during a recent post-screening Q&A in London.

"It was promised. A Canadian friend talked a good game about how incredibly cold it gets in Canada," Wheatley continued. "But it didn't happen, it was quite balmy, so in the end, we had to build the town inside a studio."

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, snow fell on Winnipeg after they decided to create the town inside a studio and quickly learned how to make artificial snow and film it most effectively.

The British filmmaker shared that they filmed outside in the snowy conditions for two days and essentially spent their time "running from warm place to warm place" because it was so cold.

"We had to fight our way through the snow and as promised by our friend, it was really f**king cold, like the coldest I've ever been," he recalled. "You walk out and it just freezes your nose."

He added that he "almost froze (his) feet" to the ground because he wore normal trainers, whereas his Canadian crew weren't remotely fazed by the conditions.

Normal, also starring Henry Winkler and Lena Headey, follows Ulysses as he uncovers a town-wide conspiracy following a botched bank robbery. It is currently showing in U.K. cinemas.