Meghan McCain speaks out after brother Doug's sudden death

Meghan McCain has honoured the life of her late brother Douglas McCain.

After the eldest son of late Senator John McCain died at the age of 66, The View alum paid tribute to his legacy.

"I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain's sudden passing," Meghan wrote on X on Sunday.

"He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humour, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together."

Doug died suddenly on 20 May. He was 66.

The former pilot served in the Navy before beginning a long career with American Airlines.

"He was a loyal friend to many and cherished each and every friendship," his online obituary read. "He was a devoted son, a loving father to Caroline and Shepp, and most recently found great joy in being Teddy's grandfather."

"Doug will be remembered for his generous heart his loyal friendships, and his unwavering love for his family," it continued. "He will be dearly missed by those close to him."

Doug shared insight into his upbringing as the eldest child of the late presidential hopeful John McCain in the 2018 documentary John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

He grew up with two half siblings, Andrew McCain, 64, and Sidney McCain, 59; as well as his full siblings Meghan, 41, John McCain IV, 39, James McCain, 37, and Bridget McCain, 34.

"It was just different, it took some time getting used to," he said. "I have a good relationship with Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget. We're not extraordinarily close, but if I ever need something, I know how to reach them."