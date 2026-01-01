Cynthia Nixon celebrates 14th wedding anniversary

Cynthia Nixon is celebrating a milestone in her married life.

The Sex & The City star, who recently turned 60, shared a sweet post on Sunday to celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary with her wife, Christine Marinoni.

In the caption of the post, she noted that the two have been together for more than two decades.

"My wife Christine and I have been together for 22 years but today is our 14th wedding anniversary," she began.

"Falling in love with Christine was the best thing I ever did (next to having our children). To celebrate our anniversary, here are some photos of Aunt Ada falling in love with some lovely butch woman who managed to wander into The Gilded Age."

Nixon is currently starring as Ada Brook in the historical drama The Gilded Age alongside Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski.

The couple got married in New York back in May 2012 after being together for eight years.

Nixon has two children, Seph and Charles, with her ex, Danny Mozes. Shortly after her split from Mozes, Nixon started dating Marinoni, and the couple added Max to the blended family in 2011.

Production on season four of the Gilded Age is underway and the show is slated to return in 2026.