Drew Carey urges voters to reject Spencer Pratt's bid for LA mayor

Drew Carey has slammed Spencer Pratt's run for Los Angeles mayor.

In a blunt critique, The Price is Right host issued a Threads post that encouraged Los Angeles residents to think twice before the June primaries.

"Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a**," Carey wrote.

"I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass."

He added, "F**k this guy already."

Pratt has been a vocal champion for LA residents since losing his home during the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire. He launched his mayoral campaign in January with a focus on ousting incumbent Karen Bass due to her mishandling of the fires.

The Hills star, along with wife Heidi Montag and more than a dozen other property owners, blamed the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) for causing damage to their homes in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

More than one week ahead of primaries, Pratt begged residents to "think bigger for LA" in a post shared on Sunday.

"We don't have to accept the filth and the decline," he wrote.

"We have the greatest slice of heaven on Earth with our city, and we deserve better. Vote for Pratt. Vote for LA. Vote today. Let's clean this city together."