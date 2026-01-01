Milly Alcock reveals why Supergirl left her feeling 'scared'

Milly Alcock felt "scared" to star in Supergirl.

The 26-year-old actress portrays Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the DC Extended Universe, and Milly - who made an uncredited appearance in Superman, the James Gunn-directed superhero movie, in 2025 - admits that she took a risk when she accepted the role.

The actress - who has reprised the role for the upcoming Supergirl movie - told Variety: "I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Who am I to turn down this opportunity?

"I knew that it was what I needed to do, because it scared me. And I thought, ‘Well, I get one big, bad, beautiful life. Why not f****** go for it?’ Just f****** go for it! What are you, scared? Get over yourself."

Milly now hopes that her on-screen character will inspire young women around the world.

The actress said: "I am so excited for all the young women who are going to see this — that’s really going to get me."

Milly also thinks that a lot of women will be able to relate to Supergirl.

The Hollywood star - who played Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon between 2022 and 2024 - explained: "What Kara was going through that I was going through is she’s someone who has been at war with themselves. And I think that’s a very universal feeling — especially for women.

"So it’s been a really surprising journey. I never thought taking on a superhero film would do that. But it has! And what a beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, Milly has shared the hack she uses to break the cycle of doom-scrolling on her phone.

The Supergirl star admitted she sometimes struggles to look away from negative social media posts, so she's come up with a helpful trick which encourages her to put down her phone and take her mind off all the bad news - revealing she takes herself off to a cafe where she sits and reads on her own.

The movie star told Variety: "[It's hard to put down the phone] because sometimes people reinforce beliefs that you have about yourself, and you’re like: 'Now someone’s said it! It’s true!'

"And you’ve got to remind yourself that it’s not ... Sitting at a café and watching people and reading alone - just being a participant in real life - has been helpful."

She added: "It’s something I’m trying to get better at. I’m Gen Z! Yeah, I grew up online, so I’m actively trying not to engage - although how could you not?"