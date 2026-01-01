Charlize Theron wishes she could reshoot first three weeks of every film

Charlize Theron wishes she could reshoot the first three weeks of every project.

Despite having a Best Actress Oscar to her name, the Monster star believes it takes three weeks of filming before she truly finds her feet with each character at the start of every production - and she would go back and redo those weeks if she could.

"I wish I could reshoot the first three weeks of every movie I make," she confessed in an interview with The New York Times, before explaining that she's in her head too much in those first three weeks.

"I feel like the first three weeks, I'm scared, I'm still thinking, I'm overthinking," Theron continued. "I'm doing it and it passes, but I'm not in that flow... That moment where you're not thinking about anything, you're just in it."

Because of this, the South African actress, who also produces her projects, tries to make sure there are no major dramatic scenes or emotionally heavy sequences on the shooting schedule for the first three weeks.

"Yeah, three weeks, that's usually (how long it takes), so I try to shoot stupid things for as long as I can. Then you have to put your big girl panties on and do it," she added.

Theron has recently been promoting her survival thriller Apex, in which she plays an American adventurer being hunted by a serial killer in the Australian wilderness. The film, co-starring Taron Egerton, is now streaming on Netflix.

She will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey in July, and is currently filming the thriller Tyrant alongside Julia Garner and Hudson Williams.