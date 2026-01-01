Francesca Scorsese responds to trolls after landing Mr. and Mrs. Smith role

Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca Scorsese has hit back at those leaving hateful comments on her TikTok posts since she booked a role in the Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV show.

The 26-year-old told her TikTok followers over the weekend that she has read "some of the worst comments I have ever seen" about herself since it was announced last week that she'd joined the cast of the spy series for its second season.

Francesca noted that she has experienced "hate for years" for being a "nepo baby", but the level of vitriol about her appearance was "something else".

"I understand. I know I have doors opened for me. Like, I'm still trying to do the work, I'm still going hard and being passionate and creating and doing the work," she said of being the famous director's daughter. "But I think if you go on people's videos and you seek out negativity, you are a very, very sad person."

The We Are Who We Are actress then addressed the trolls who called her "fat", "ugly", or "Miss Piggy" in the comments of recent posts.

"I get it - I'm not the most beautiful girl in the world. I'm not the skinniest girl in the whole world. I'm chubby, I know it. But like, what the f**k does it matter?" she asked.

Francesca noted that she deleted X because it became a "cesspool" of hate, and it was "upsetting" to see TikTok going down a similar path.

"There's so many trolls and so many bots and people that just go on to just try to ruin somebody's day or make somebody feel like s**t," she continued. "This is the kind of thing that causes people to lose their lives, like, your words have power behind them."

The actress noted that she has had to deal with trolls for years, having such a famous dad, who she admitted was a "huge figure to live up to" and someone whose fame "overshadows me as a person".

"But come on, guys. I just want TikTok to be a better place like I feel like it used to be," she concluded her video.

The 83-year-old The Wolf of Wall Street director shares Francesca with his fifth wife Helen Morris. Robert De Niro is her godfather.