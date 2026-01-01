Nicolas Cage claims Christopher Nolan won't 'call him back' after he turned down movie

Nicolas Cage has claimed that Christopher Nolan hasn't returned his calls since he turned down one of his movies.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed in an interview with The New York Times that some directors "get their feelings hurt" when he turns them down.

He name-dropped Paul Thomas Anderson, Woody Allen and Nolan as examples, claiming that he hasn't heard from the Oppenheimer filmmaker ever since he said no to a role in his 2002 film Insomnia.

"Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don't call you back. It's happened a million times to me. It's happened with Christopher Nolan, it's happened with Woody Allen, it's happened with Paul Thomas Anderson. They don't call me back," he shared.

Cage added that he turned down "a very early movie" with Anderson, who recently won three Oscars for One Battle After Another.

"He'd shown me a short film with Philip Baker Hall - and we were going to do something and it didn't work out," he stated.

However, the Leaving Las Vegas actor revealed that David O. Russell bucked the trend by coming back to him years later and offering him the sports drama Madden.

"David O. Russell offered me a movie a million years ago. It was a good movie, and he offered it and I said no, and he's the only director that I ever said no to who actually came back and offered me another movie," he said.

"Anyway, David did call me, and it showed a lot of class that he would call me back and invite me again, and I didn't want to say no to him again because I have great respect for his talent," he continued. "And it was a beautiful experience. I enjoyed working with David. I enjoyed working with Christian (Bale), John Mulaney."

Madden, which depicts the life of legendary American football coach and sports commentator John Madden and the creation of the Madden NFL video game franchise, stars Cage in the title role.

The film, also featuring Bale, Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller, will be released in November.