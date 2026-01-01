Ireland Baldwin expecting second child

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant.

The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy in a fun social media video over the weekend.

Ireland, who already has a three-year-old daughter named Holland, shared a montage of her getting ready for the new addition to her family.

In the montage, she placed a newborn onesie on top of a toddler pyjama set and put a baby bottle next to a Bluey sippy cup, before humorously rolling away a bottle of wine and replacing it with sleeping tablets.

The video ended with Ireland unveiling a strip of baby scan photos.

She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji and tagged her boyfriend RAC, real name André Allen Anjos.

The model and actress followed it up with a fun social media video in which she joked about her "summer body".

In a short clip, featuring the text, "Me after the worst stomach flu of my life", she starts to unzip her hoodie seductively. But she stops quickly when she looks down and realises she's pregnant. The text reads, "Nevermind, I'm pregnant (sic)."

She captioned the post, "Summer body on backorder and I'm ok with that (sic)!"

Ireland and musician RAC welcomed Holland in May 2023.

The star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and Holland had been "sick all weekend" and were having a movie marathon.