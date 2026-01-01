Jacob Elordi addresses character's shocking moment in latest Euphoria episode

Jacob Elordi has opened up about filming his character's shocking scenes in Sunday's episode of Euphoria.

The Saltburn actor, who has played Nate Jacobs since the HBO drama's inception in 2019, spent the majority of season three being beaten up or tortured because Nate owed shady businessman Naz more than half a million dollars over a failed property deal.

This article contains spoilers for the penultimate episode of Euphoria season three.

Nate's storyline came to a brutal end on Sunday, when he was buried alive inside a coffin, with just a small pipe for air. Before he could be rescued by his wife Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, a rattlesnake got into the coffin and killed him.

In a behind-the-scenes video released on HBO's YouTube channel on Sunday, Elordi described Nate's gruesome death as a "cool way to go".

"Nate is someone who's made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to," he explained, adding that it was "bittersweet" to be killed off of a show that he's "so proud" to be a part of.

Divulging details about filming his character's demise, the Frankenstein actor shared, "I had to go into this coffin. My shoulders were touching the side, and I couldn't move my arms, and then they would drill the lid on, and it would get dark... (I was) tucked in this box, with dust falling on me, and a snake coming down the pipe."

While the 28-year-old found being in the coffin "quite peaceful", he admitted it was "really alarming" being locked in a confined space with a real snake.

"They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of, and (creator) Sam (Levinson) was like, 'We're just gonna drop a snake on you,'" the Australian actor recalled, before noting that the snake was "super cute" and snuggled up to him.

"He was real sleepy. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up (to his face)," he added.

The season three finale of Euphoria, which has a runtime of 93 minutes, will air on Sunday 31 May.

Issuing a word of warning to fans, Levinson told Esquire, "When episode 8 airs, if you're not watching it live, it's going to get spoiled for you."