Demi Lovato celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jordan Lutes

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Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are celebrating one year of marriage.
The pop star marked the first anniversary of her marriage to the Canadian musician on 25 May with a heartfelt tribute on social media.
"1 year married to the one I love the most, my best friend and my favourite human @jutesmusic. 365 days ago, I stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn't possible to love u any more than I already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow I love u even more than that. This has been the best year of my life," Lovato captioned a series of romantic throwback photos on Instagram.
Lutes shared an affectionate response in the comments section, writing, "I will never ever know how I ended up with someone as special as u. My favourite human and my whole universe. I love u so much baby."
Lovato and Lutes tied the knot in California in May 2025. An Ottawa native and independent musician, Lutes co-wrote several songs on Lovato's 2022 album Holy Fvck, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels. The set debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release.
The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022, and got engaged the following year.
Lovato had previously been in a string of high-profile relationships, notably with her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas and That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama.