Demi Lovato celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are celebrating one year of marriage.

The pop star marked the first anniversary of her marriage to the Canadian musician on 25 May with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"1 year married to the one I love the most, my best friend and my favourite human @jutesmusic. 365 days ago, I stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn't possible to love u any more than I already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow I love u even more than that. This has been the best year of my life," Lovato captioned a series of romantic throwback photos on Instagram.

Lutes shared an affectionate response in the comments section, writing, "I will never ever know how I ended up with someone as special as u. My favourite human and my whole universe. I love u so much baby."

Lovato and Lutes tied the knot in California in May 2025. An Ottawa native and independent musician, Lutes co-wrote several songs on Lovato's 2022 album Holy Fvck, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels. The set debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release.

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022, and got engaged the following year.

Lovato had previously been in a string of high-profile relationships, notably with her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas and That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama.