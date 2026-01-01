Bam Margera to skip Jackass: Best and Last premiere

Bam Margera was invited to the premiere of the final Jackass movie, but will not be attending.

According to TMZ, he has a prior commitment and cannot attend the Jackass: Best and Last launch, which is set to take place next month.

The outlet reports that Margera is not ready to reconnect with the rest of the cast, which includes Johnny Knoxville, and director Jeff Tremaine, with whom he had a very public fallout in recent years.

Sources told TMZ that Margera's parents, Phil and April Margera, are expected to attend in his place.

The situation comes after a difficult history between Margera and the Jackass team. The Viva La Bam star was removed from the previous film after reported contract issues that included a requirement to remain sober.

That decision led to a legal dispute, with Margera filing a lawsuit against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine in 2022. The case was later settled.

Despite the conflict, there has been some continued connection between Margera and the franchise. TMZ reported that earlier this year, he agreed to allow producers to use previously unreleased footage of him for use in the new movie. That means he will appear in Best and Last, but only through archive material rather than new scenes.

The Jackass franchise has been a massive financial success. Over its 25-year history, the series has grossed more than $500 million (£370 million) at the global box office across five theatrical feature films, and has spawned multiple successful television spin-offs.