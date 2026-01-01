James Bond hopeful James Nelson-Joyce splits from soap star girlfriend - report

James Nelson-Joyce, who has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, has reportedly split from his soap star girlfriend.

The pair, who got engaged last August, were on a path to be the UK's next golden couple, with Olivia Frances Brown riding high on long-running TV soap Coronation Street, and Nelson-Joyce recently emerging as a 007 favourite.

Brown, who portrays Jodie Ramsay on the soap, and the Bond hopeful have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any pictures they had together from their profiles, including their loved-up engagement snaps.

A source told The Sun, "It's finished. They were a rock-solid showbiz couple, and their fans will be absolutely shocked and devastated."

According to insiders, the sudden split comes down to the couple's hectic schedules.

Liverpudlian actor Nelson-Joyce joined the race for Bond following his acclaimed starring role in the BBC drama This City is Ours. Bookmakers Coral assessed the 36-year-old's chances of replacing Craig as the iconic British spy in the long-running movie franchise at 6/1.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, the Orrell Park-born actor described himself as "just a lucky lad".

"I mean, double-O Scouse, I'm here for it," he quipped.

Nelson-Joyce has previously worked with the star of Adolescence, Stephen Graham, as his brother in A Thousand Blows; in the BBC prison drama Time; and in the true-crime ITV drama Little Boy Blue.

Meanwhile, Brown landed her breakout role in Coronation Street after starring in the Channel 4 series The Gathering.