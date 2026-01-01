Marlon Wayans reveals his son's transition 'taught me true love'

Marlon Wayans has expressed his unconditional support for his transgender son.

In an interview with Variety, the Scary Movie star defended his son from trolls, saying that if his kids are happy, he's happy.

"It taught me true, unconditional love," he says of Kai's transition.

"I've never been married because I was never ready for marriage. And I went through this journey with my child, and it taught me to love unconditionally.

"At the end of the day, are my children happy? And if they're happy, then I'm happy for them. My job as a father is to protect, respect and honour my children, and make sure they feel supported. It's not my job to judge them; it's my job to love them."

Wayans estimates that it took him about a week "to go from denial to acceptance" of his son's transition, and they're now in a very good place.

"All of my kids are gifts, and our love is the wrapping paper. And if you think you're gonna bully my child, go somewhere else. It's not going to happen. I won't stand for it."

When asked during the interview how he negotiates his friendship with Dave Chappelle, given the backlash the comedian received for his jokes in his recent Netflix comedy specials aimed at the trans community, Wayans was stoic.

"I wouldn't hang with Dave if he was full of hate. I know Dave's heart, and his intention isn't to punch down. He's just standing there and defending his front line as a comedian.

"As a comedian, I respect his journey. And as a friend, I respect his journey. And for my child, I respect their journey."