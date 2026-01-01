Pedro Pascal's big screen Star Wars debut disappoints at box office

The Mandalorian and Grogu has achieved the lowest box office opening for a Star Wars film in the Disney era.

The film, which stars Pedro Pascal as the eponymous helmeted warrior who travels the galaxy with Baby Yoda, took $165 million (£122 million) globally across its opening weekend.

Despite its ties with Disney's popular streaming series The Mandalorian, also starring Pascal, the film of (almost) the same name failed to surpass the opening weekend of Disney's lowest-grossing Star Wars film to date, 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo took a disappointing $171 million (£127 million) globally at the box office. It ended up making $393 million (£291 million), but it was widely considered to be the first Star Wars flop due to its enormous $275 million (£204 million) budget.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's opening weekend pales next to the success of Disney's other Star Wars films, including the 2016 spin-off, Rogue One.

Analysis of the film's poor showing cites Star Wars fatigue as a possible cause. The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars film to be released in cinemas since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Since that outing, Disney executives had put a hold on releasing new Star Wars movies after concluding they had previously released too many too quickly, the Guardian reports.