Leo Woodall achieved 'boyhood dream' with The Hunt of Gollum role

Leo Woodall will be living his "boyhood dream" when he starts filming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

In April, it was revealed that The White Lotus actor will play an original character named Halvard, a member of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers who will join Strider/Aragorn on his titular hunt.

When asked about the upcoming project at the premiere of his new movie Tuner, the British actor revealed how much Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy meant to him growing up.

"It means everything. It's a boyhood dream for me," he told People. "I watched it as a kid and I've seen it a million times, so to be part of it now is incredible."

The Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star added that he "can't tease anything" about the movie or Halvard, a character who doesn't appear in J.R.R. Tolkien's book series and is a new addition to the story.

Woodall, 29, will star alongside Jamie Dornan, who replaces Viggo Mortensen as Strider/Aragorn, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The franchise newcomers join returning stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis, who will reprise their roles as Frodo Baggins, Gandalf and Gollum, respectively. Lee Pace also returns as elf Thranduil, his character in The Hobbit prequel trilogy.

The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Serkis, is set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies and follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more about Bilbo Baggins' ring.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," Serkis said in a previous statement. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth's most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien's world."

The Hunt for Gollum will be released in cinemas on 17 December 2027.