Julie Andrews makes rare public appearance to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease

Julie Andrews, 90, recently made a rare public appearance to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease.

The Sound of Music actress recorded a video to kick off the World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, Arizona on 24 May.

Addressing attendees, the British actress threw her support behind the fight for a cure for Parkinson's, a cause close to her heart.

"Good evening, everyone, I'm Julie Andrews and I'm pleased to welcome you to the seventh World Parkinson's Congress," Andrews said in a video posted to YouTube by the World Parkinson Coalition.

"Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be."

The Mary Poppins star continued, "May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you."

Andrews recorded the message while sitting in a white armchair by a window, with a garden in the background. She wore a grey jumper, white turtleneck top and gold jewellery.

According to the NHS, Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. Primary symptoms including involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff, inflexible muscles.

The Princess Diaries actress, who has enjoyed a career spanning more than 70 years, rarely steps out in public, but she is still actively working, particularly with voice roles.

In recent years, she has voiced Gru's Mom in the Despicable Me and Minions franchises and Lady Whistledown in the popular Bridgerton TV series and the Queen Charlotte spin-off show.

Andrews won the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance Emmy for her work in Bridgerton last year.