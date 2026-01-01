Anne Hathaway reveals secret medical condition

Anne Hathaway has revealed she battled a secret medical condition for a decade.

During an interview for The New York Times podcast Popcast, the 43-year-old actress explained she was "legally blind" in one eye during her 30s.

Hathaway revealed she had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with an early-onset cataract.

"This is maybe too much information. I was half blind for 10 years," The Devil Wears Prada 2 star shared.

"It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery. And I didn't realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum," she recalled.

A cataract occurs when the usually clear lens of the eye becomes cloudy. It can greatly impact a person's sight as the vision becomes blurred or hazy, making it difficult to carry out everyday tasks or drive at night.

The Hollywood star went on to touch upon the toll the condition had on her whole body.

"I've calmed down since then. I didn't realise it was actually taxing my nervous system," she added.

Hathaway has described her sight today as a "miracle" and insisted she will never take it for granted.

"I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle. I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me,'" she explained.