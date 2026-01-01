Jason Biggs' estranged wife Jenny Mollen breaks silence after marriage split

Jason Biggs' estranged wife Jenny Mollen has broken her silence after the couple announced they were separating after 18 years together.

The actress and writer took to social media on Monday to reflect upon the end of her long-standing relationship.

In a Substack essay titled Don't Tell Me What It Is, Mollen explained how she's often struggled to be present over the years.

"I was in a rush to grow up, a rush to graduate college, a rush to land a TV show, and a billboard outside my ex-boyfriend's apartment," Mollen shared.

"Everywhere I've ever been has felt a little temporary, like a waiting room I'm trapped in before an operation," she added.

Describing herself as "middle-aged with ADHD", the 46-year-old content creator admitted she has found it "impossible to appreciate anything while you're in it".

"The highest highs of my life have all hit like pennies disappearing into a bottomless well. I'd wait - maybe a moment or two for the sound of something landing, but before it ever did, I was on to the next. Hoping that the next thing would finally be the one that cured me - the one that made me feel worthy and validated in a way that has always evaded me," she continued.

Earlier this month, Biggs and Mollen confirmed they were separating after almost two decades of marriage.

In the new essay, Mollen revealed she had decided to take a trip to Italy to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

"I leave for Italy on Wednesday, which sounds soooo Eat, Pray, Love considering the current state of my life," she added, in reference to the popular 2006 memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, which was later made into a movie starring Julia Roberts.

"But I'm not going to find myself or sleep with some beautiful Italian stranger. I already have two half-Italians at home. I'm actually just going because a friend invited me to her birthday party. It also happens to be my birthday as well."

Mollen shares two sons with Biggs, 12-year-old Sid and Lazlo, eight, and the stars have vowed to remain on good terms for the sake of their kids.