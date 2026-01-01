Russell Crowe urges excited fans to remain calm

Russell Crowe warned autograph hunters to remain calm as they waited for him outside a hotel in Paris.

The Gladiator actor was seen scolding a group of people in a video, which was shared on X, when he left a hotel in the French capital.

Some fans had become excited as they spotted the Hollywood star stepping out of the entrance, but Crowe was quick to remain in control as he agreed to sign autographs as long as everyone was polite.

Crowe was seen holding up his hands as he noticed the jostling crowd and asked them, "Are you listening?"

"Stay where you are. Don't f**king push in on me. I'll come to you. Give everyone space," he told the waiting fans.

The 62-year-old star then insisted he wouldn't tolerate being swarmed by anyone.

"As soon as somebody is a d**k, I'm gone. You got me?" he added.

Some members of the crowd could be heard agreeing with his request, before Crowe stepped towards them and began to sign his name on fan posters.

The actor attended the French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday.

Crowe showed off his sporting prowess as he caught a stray tennis ball when it flew past him during a match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Benjamin Bonzi of France.

He was joined by his girlfriend Britney Theriot for the game.