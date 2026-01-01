Lisa Rinna hits out at Spencer Pratt's run for LA mayor

Lisa Rinna has criticised Spencer Pratt's bid to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The television personality and actress took aim at the former The Hills star during an appearance on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Monday.

Asked by Variety who she would like to see elected as the next mayor of the California city, Rinna admitted she had yet to make up her mind.

"That is a good question," she said.

When pressed on who should take on the role, the 62-year-old made it clear she did not believe a "reality star" was the right fit for the job.

"I am gonna say I don't know yet," she responded. "Not a reality star, though. I'm sorry. I love him, but we've already done that, we're not going to do that again."

Asked whether she believed Pratt, 42, had a genuine chance of winning, Rinna acknowledged that his celebrity status could work in his favour.

"He could be, I mean ... he's got power behind him, it seems, but I don't know," she told the reporter.

The TV personality then joked that her own reality television background was one of the reasons she did not believe Pratt was suited to becoming Los Angeles mayor.

"...Listen, I'm a reality person," she stated. "You wouldn't want me as mayor, really. I mean, let's just face it, I love him. I think he's amazing. I just think we did that."

Rinna added, "Let's have somebody that's already been mayor, the mayor of San Jose, or whoever."

Pratt launched his independent campaign for Los Angeles mayor in January following last year's devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed his home. He has since raised over $539,616 (£401,000) for his campaign.