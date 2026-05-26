Christopher Nolan to be honoured with major retrospective as The Odyssey frenzy builds

Christopher Nolan is set to receive a major retrospective at the Toronto International Film Festival this summer.

The Oscar-winning director’s entire feature film catalogue will return to the big screen at the event ahead of the highly anticipated release of his new epic The Odyssey, it emerged on Tuesday. (26.05.26)

The filmmaker, 55, whose recent historical epic Oppenheimer dominated the 2024 awards season and fuelled the global “Barbenheimer” phenomenon alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, will be celebrated through a season titled Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs at Toronto’s TIFF Lightbox cinema.

The series will run from 8 July to 20 August and will screen all 12 of Christopher’s feature films exclusively on 35mm and 70mm film formats ahead of the North American theatrical release of The Odyssey on 17 July.

Christopher, who is widely regarded for blockbusters including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Interstellar, first launched his career at TIFF in 1998 with low-budget noir Following.

TIFF confirmed in a statement the retrospective would include screenings of Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.

The festival also announced The Ringer and Spotify podcast The Big Picture would host a live recording event at TIFF Lightbox with hosts Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins to launch the retrospective season.

Christopher last appeared at TIFF in 2017 for a special IMAX 70mm screening of Dunkirk marking IMAX’s 50th anniversary, although the director is not expected to attend the upcoming retrospective in person.

The announcement arrives amid intense anticipation surrounding The Odyssey, Christopher’s forthcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, which has already generated major discussion online following reports about its scale, cast and use of practical effects.

Christopher has become synonymous with large-format filmmaking and practical spectacle following the enormous commercial and critical success of Oppenheimer, which earned him Academy Awards for best director and best picture and starred Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh.

Additional programming for the TIFF retrospective will include a screening of Philip Kaufman’s The Right Stuff, which the festival said Christopher had “cited as one of his favourites”.

A special “quote along” screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is also scheduled to play directly before Oppenheimer on 18 July as a tribute to the “Barbenheimer” cultural moment that dominated cinemas in 2023.

Alongside the Nolan season, TIFF also announced Drawn Universes: Visions in Animation, a separate marquee anime series curated by Japanese filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, 61, which will run later this year.

In a statement, Masaaki said: “It is an honour to curate this series for TIFF.

“As I begin shaping the line-up, I am excited to look back at the works that sparked my own imagination from a young age, and to curate a series with a focus on the artists who have defined the genre and the incredible creators who continue to push the visual possibilities of anime today. I hope to bring a programme that truly surprises and delights everyone.”

TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee added: “Christopher Nolan is one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema today where each new film is a cultural event, while Anime continues to explode as an art force shaping global entertainment across mediums.

“These programmes offer audiences of all ages a compelling look at the scale, creativity, and innovation that define film today.”