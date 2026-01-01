Jesse Williams and wife Alejandra Onieva expecting baby

Jesse Williams and his new wife, Alejandra Onieva, are expecting a baby.

The Grey's Anatomy alum and his Spanish actor wife were snapped grocery shopping in Los Angeles with Onieva's baby bump on full display. Onieva, confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, posting pics of her baby bump with the caption, "Vida," which is Spanish for "life".

TMZ reported earlier this month that Williams and Onieva had quietly tied the knot a few months prior in a low-key ceremony.

The couple met in 2025 while starring opposite each other in the series Hotel Costiera, which was filmed on Italy's Amalfi Coast. By early autumn last year, they were seen together in Madrid. They later attended a premiere in Rome and made a joint appearance at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain.

The marriage marks a new chapter for Williams following his divorce from real estate agent Aryn Drake-Lee, which was finalised in 2020 after several years of legal disputes.

What began as a relatively quiet split in 2017 escalated into a prolonged court battle over custody, finances and co-parenting arrangements. Drake-Lee sought sole custody at one stage, while Williams challenged the terms of his parenting time, leading to mediation and court oversight.

In 2018, Williams was ordered to pay more than $50,000 (£37,000) per month in spousal support, in addition to child support, prompting further legal challenges.