Bad Bunny joins cast of Toy Story 5

Bad Bunny has been announced as part of the cast of the upcoming Toy Story 5.

Disney confirmed on 26 May that the Grammy Award-winning artist will make a cameo appearance in the fifth instalment of the popular film franchise, as Pizza with Sunglasses.

Described as "effortlessly cool and mysterious", Pizza with Sunglasses is part of a small but significant group of forgotten toys living in an abandoned shed.

In addition to the Puerto Rican star, Disney also revealed that actor Alan Cumming will appear in the film playing Evil Bullseye, the sinister counterpart of trusty horse, Bullseye.

Toy Story 5 will see many of the franchise's longstanding cast members returning to their roles, including Tom Hanks as Woody the Cowboy, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

Actor Ernie Hudson will take over as the voice of Combat Carl in place of the late actor Carl Weathers, who died in February 2024.

Additional stars set to appear in voiceover roles include Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Scarlett Spears.

Bad Bunny's latest acting role continues his foray into film. In 2022, he appeared as Wolf in the David Leitch-directed film Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, and more recently showed up as Colorado in the 2025 film Caught Stealing, alongside Austin Butler, Regina King and Zoë Kravitz.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the DtMF singer will appear in Porto Rico, a film that follows the life of iconic Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit cinemas on 19 June.