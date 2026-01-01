Matthew Perry's assistant accused of concealing evidence

Matthew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, tried to wipe away the evidence trail tied to the ketamine supply after the actor died, prosecutors have alleged.

According to a new court filing obtained by TMZ, federal prosecutors claim the former live-in assistant went into damage-control mode immediately after the Friends star's death, allegedly directing another person to destroy ketamine evidence, shredding documents, and scrubbing digital records.

They also claim Iwamasa lied to investigators, first by allegedly hiding the fact that he injected Perry with multiple ketamine shots on the day of his death, then later claiming Perry had hidden the ketamine bottles himself.

The filing notes that Iwamasa instructed a person identified only as BM to dispose of ketamine vials and syringes after Perry died. They also allege he ordered the shredding of a ketamine prescription document and a handwritten note identifying Dr Salvador Plasencia as a ketamine source.

The feds cite Iwamasa's admission to the cleanup in a phone call with middleman Erik Fleming, during which is reportedly claimed he "cleaned up the scene", got rid of bottles and syringes, "deleted everything", and even changed the passwords on Perry's devices.

Prosecutors are seeking 41 months behind bars for Iwamasa. He's scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.

Perry, who openly struggled with drug addiction for decades, was found dead in his jacuzzi on 28 October 2023, at the age of 54.