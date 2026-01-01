Lena Dunham reveals rule that barred her from The Great British Bake Off

Lena Dunham has revealed the rule that barred her from entering The Great British Bake Off.

The writer and actress had wanted to make cat-themed crumpets when she was asked to participate in the celebrity version of the hit TV baking competition, but came up against a major hurdle.

Lena, 40, told the Good Hang podcast she had entered discussions about the show assuming she and her fellow hopefuls would be given special treatment if they agreed to appear on the show.

"I got asked to go on the Great British Bake Off. They do like a charity, celebrity bake off," the former Girls showrunner told host Amy Poehler.

"I thought, 'Surely they can't expect that much of us. They're not calling in chefs, they're calling in actors and writers!'"

Unfortunately for Lena, however, she soon learned there would not be any shortcuts, after producers explained she would have to make her own nut butter and jam to put on the toasted snack.

The final straw came when Lena, whose baking experience was minimal, found out she would not receive any assistance at all with kitchen equipment.

"And then they said to me, 'Ovens go on at 8:00 am and off at 6:00 pm,' and I made some joke and I was like, 'Well, at least you guys will help me turn those on!' (but) they were like, 'Oh, no. We're not allowed to touch any of the knobs,'" she recalled.

"I just went, 'We're outta here. I'm sorry guys'."