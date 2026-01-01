John Barrowman mourns mum's passing in heartfelt tribute

John Barrowman has shared an emotional tribute to his mother, who has passed away aged 91.

The TV star, who is known for his lead role in the Doctor Who spin-off series Torchwood, took to social media to share the sad news of his mum's passing.

He revealed his devastation that he missed saying a final goodbye as he was on a flight from the UK to the US.

"It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I share that my beautiful mum, Marion Barrowman, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening, surrounded by love, exactly the way she wanted," the Desperate Housewives alum penned.

"Scott and I were still on a plane when we received the news. My dad was holding her hand as she took her last breath, my brother was by her side, and my sister had just spent precious weeks with them before saying goodbye over the phone."

Although Barrowman wasn't there for the exact moment his mum passed, he shared that once he arrived home, he lay beside her, talked to her, and softly sang their little song in her ear.

"While our hearts are shattered, we are grateful she left this world peacefully, in comfort, and surrounded by the people she loved most," he concluded.

Barrowman had been scheduled to take the stage in My Life in Musicals at the Garrick Theatre in Lichfield on 30 May. However, the theatre has now confirmed the show has been rescheduled for 7 September.

"Due to personal reasons, John Barrowman has taken the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming date," a spokesperson shared.

The TV star's loss comes after a difficult few years, after he was blacklisted following misconduct allegations.