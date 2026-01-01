Bad Bunny cast in Toy Story 5 as 'cool and mysterious' forgotten toy

Bad Bunny has joined Toy Story 5 as Pizza With Sunglasses.

The 32-year-old megastar, who headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year and has appeared in the likes of Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing, is set to make a cameo appearance in the iconic Disney Pixar animated franchise.

As revealed in a press release, Bad Bunny will have a "voice cameo" in the film as one of a group of "forgotten toys".

The studio teased: “Effortlessly cool and mysterious, Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed."

Toy Story 5 will be helmed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, who has written every film the series, as well as the likes of A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, WALL-E and Monsters, Inc.

Speaking to Variety about the studio's approach to voice casting, he said his standard is: "Was it a memorable voice? Does it complement the character?”

That includes casting the likes of Conan O'Brien as potty training toy Smarty Pants, while getting the voice of antagonist Lilypad was vital.

Producer Lindsay Collins told the outlet: “She’s got to be not likable, but also warm and appealing.

“The voice needed to not cross into ‘Oh, I don’t like her. I don’t want to listen to her anymore.' "

Greta Lee was cast as the frog-styled tablet, and co-director McKenna Harris has insisted the studio don't want her to be simply painted as a "villain".

She explained: “Lots of people at the studio wanted her to be a villain, and it was so hard to strike the balance because I think we all come in with such loaded emotions towards devices.

"At the end of the day, it never made sense. We’re not getting rid of these devices, no matter how hard we try.

"I’m always going to have my phone. I’m probably going to be partially addicted to it. So it felt right for the toys to have to grapple with that nuance.”

The movie follows on from the fourth film, after Woody (Tom Hanks) left Bonnie to help find owners for abandoned toys.

Jessie (Joan Cusack) has become the leader of Bonnie's room with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) second in command.

Things take a turn as Bonnie, now eight, gets enamoured with her new frog-like tablet Lilypad (Greta Lee).

Toy Story 5 is coming to cinemas on June 19.