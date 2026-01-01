Natalia Vodianova expecting sixth child

Model Natalia Vodianova is expecting baby number six.

In a cover photoshoot for the June-July 2026 issue of Vogue France, the Russian supermodel showcases her growing baby bump in a fitted grey Alaïa minidress while posing in a forest on the outskirts of Paris.

In a preview of the issue, journalist Claire Thomson-Jonville noted that the star shared her pregnancy news with her between two fashion shows.

"Her sixth child, at 44 years old. I knew immediately that she would be our cover star of the summer," she wrote. "Natalia perfectly embodies this chosen motherhood, fully assumed. She is deeply aware of her luck and she seizes her happiness with a determination that commands respect."

Addressing her baby news in the interview, Natalia said, "I am very aware of how lucky and privileged I am to have been able to choose a large family."

Natalia shares three children with her ex-husband, Justin Portman, to whom she was married between 2001 and 2011.

Later, the model started dating Antoine Arnault, the son of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, tied the knot in June 2020.

Natalia and Antoine also have two sons together.

In other photos from the shoot, the model shows off her bump in a blue bra and undone red leather trousers, and cups her stomach in a voluminous pink Dior dress.