Dermot Mulroney reveals name for The Family Stone sequel

Dermot Mulroney has revealed the name for The Family Stone sequel.

The 62-year-old actor - who played Everett Stone - also said most of his co-stars, naming Luke Wilson (Ben Stone), Rachel McAdams (Amy Stone), and Craig T. Nelson (Kelly Stone), will be back for the follow-up to Thomas Bezucha's 2005 Christmas classic.

Mulroney revealed on a recent episode of The Tangle with Kyle Ridley podcast: "I think it's going to be entitled The Families Stone."

He added: "Everyone's up for returning. I can be on record ... All of the actors have said yes, including Craig T and everyone in between, so Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson, incredible."

The Family Stone also stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Meredith Morton), Claire Danes (Julie Morton), and the late Diane Keaton (Sybil Stone).

It was after Keaton's death from pneumonia in October 2025 at the age of 79 that made Bezucha "re-approach this storyline".

Mulroney continued: "I think he wrote it very quickly. I've read it. It's brilliant."

He added that Keaton was "so impactful on all of our lives as their mother part in that life-altering movie" - which follows Sybil and her family gathered on what might be their last Christmas together, with the Stone matriarch revealing that her breast cancer has returned.

Mulroney then teased the plot: "You won't believe how s*** went down to the last 20 years for the Stones."

Although Parker is "excited" for a sequel to The Family Stone, she called it a "bittersweet quandary" because of Keaton's death.

In January, she told Variety: "I’m so excited … but it’s a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton.

"But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane’s passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we’ll be able to.

"The hardest thing is everybody’s schedules."

In November 2025, Bezucha said he was thinking about and working on the script for The Family Stone follow-up when he heard Keaton had died.

And Bezucha wants to do the sequel to honour Keaton.

He told CNN: "I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already. Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

As well as wanting to "honour her even more" with the sequel, Bezucha is even more motivated to "do a good job by the rest of the cast".