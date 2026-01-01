Office Romance's Jennifer Lopez gets a 'little nervous' filming kissing scenes

Jennifer Lopez panics when filming kissing scenes.

The 56-year-old actress has had many passionate smooches on the big screen, but shooting them makes her nervous.

Lopez told People: "I've been doing this a long time. I want to say that I was fine, but it's always a thing. It's like, ‘OK, I have to kiss this person that I don't know, and I'm just getting to know you.' You get a little nervous, that's all."

She and Brett Goldstein, 45, kiss in Netflix's raunchy romcom, Office Romance, which sees CEO Jackie Cruz fall in love with her employee, Daniel Blanchflower, and they go on to have a secret romance, choosing to follow their hearts instead of the rules.

And Goldstein added the best way to overcome the nerves is to "just go for it".

Lopez said she and her Office Romance co-star had "great chemistry” from the second they met.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman added: "I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think.

"I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that's one of my favourite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different."

In October 2025, Lopez declared Goldstein is the "best kisser" she's ever worked with.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked for her favourite on-screen kiss during the show's Plead The Fifth game.

The 57-year-old chat show host said: "We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on.

“Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

Lopez responded: "I’m gonna say my favourite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I’d say he was the best kisser."

Goldstein penned Office Romance with Lopez in mind.

He explained to E! News: "So it was me and Joe Kelly [who] wrote it, and we were on a train. We were making Ted Lasso. We were on a train from Manchester to London, and we wanted to do something together.

"What did we want to do? We wanted to make an old-school rom-com. And we were like, 'Who’s the best rom-com actor?' And it was like J.Lo. And that was it, that was why. We wanted to make the best J.Lo rom-com."

Lopez was surprised by Goldstein's revelation.

She said: "I was really surprised because I was like, ‘Oh!’ I don’t get where people like write something for you specifically.

"Like, they’ll write something and then be like ‘OK, she’d be great for that.’ But to write it specifically with you in mind is a whole different thing, and it was very flattering."