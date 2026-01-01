Matthew Perry's assistant jailed for 41 months

The live-in personal assistant to Matthew Perry has been sentenced to 41 months in prison.

The decision brings a close to a multi-year legal saga surrounding the Friends star's death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected Perry with ketamine, worked with two doctors to provide the actor with more than $50,000 (£38,000) of the drug in the weeks before his death, prosecutors said, noting that Iwamasa had no medical training.

Perry was found dead in his backyard hot tub in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and faced a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.

He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 (£7,500) fine. He is due to report to prison on 17 July.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett pointed to Iwamasa's knowledge of Perry's struggle with addiction, as well as concealing evidence after his death, when handing down the sentence.

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, Iwamasa took the stand and turned around to face the actor's family.

"I'm so sorry to all of you. I'm just so sorry to have done illegal acts that I will forever regret. I will take it to my grave," he said.

"I hope I'll be a cautionary tale to someone who's in my position to make better choices."