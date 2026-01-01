Joy Behar announces hiatus from The View

Joy Behar is taking an extended break from The View.

The comedian and longtime co-host announced the news on this week's episode of the show's Behind the Table podcast.

In a discussion with the show's producer, Brian Teta, the 83-year-old confirmed that she'll miss multiple episodes of the daytime series in the weeks ahead.

"This is your last podcast for a little bit, because next week you're not going to be here. Are we talking about this?" Teta asked.

Behar responded drily, "Well, they made me bank the weekend shows even though I'm not here."

During her absence, Behar will travel to Europe to present her stage play, My First Ex-Husband, to an international audience after its New York City run.

"I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the tunnel to London after a week, and I'll be in London a second week doing my play at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End," Behar explained.

"We have Jackie Hoffman and I, the two American women talking, then we have two British actresses. Doesn't that sound like fun?"

Teta revealed that there will be "some folks filling in" for Behar while she's gone.

"We've already told people that Sheryl Underwood is coming", Teta said of the popular guest co-host, a Republican comedian who previously served on the panel for daytime series The Talk, which was cancelled in 2024.

Others filling the gap include Kara Swisher and Ana Navarro. Whoopi Goldberg will step in on Fridays.