Jennifer Lopez downgrades to $18 million dream home

Jennifer Lopez has moved into the $18 million (£13.4 million) Los Angeles mansion she purchased over a year ago.

She bought the new home after finalising her divorce from Ben Affleck in January last year.

"Jennifer is living inside her new property and is thrilled about it because it is like her very own Barbie Dreamhouse," a source told the Daily Mail.

The Office Romance star purchased the property in March 2025, according to People magazine. The outlet reported at the time that she had begun quietly looking for a new home in April 2024, around the same time as the date of separation from Affleck noted on her divorce filing.

On 25 May, the Let's Get Loud singer gave her social media followers a sneak peek at the property, sharing a carousel of photos that showcased a glimpse of a luxurious backyard pool and poolside area featuring a pink-and-white colour scheme.

For the Memorial Day celebration, she was joined by her 18-year-old twins, Max Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actor has spent the last three years residing in the massive $60 million (£45 million) mansion she previously shared with Affleck and their blended family.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home, which has been on and off the market since the exes first listed it for sale in July 2024, was once again listed on 5 May for $50 million (£37.3 million), property records show.