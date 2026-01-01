Samara Weaving and Jimmy Warden welcome first baby

Samara Weaving and her husband Jimmy Warden have welcomed their first baby.

The Ready or Not 2 star, who is the niece of acclaimed actor Hugo Weaving, stepped out on 26 May minus her baby bump. People magazine confirmed that she had the baby some weeks ago.

Fronting up at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Carolina Caroline event in Los Angeles, the new mum was pictured looking radiant on the red carpet.

Weaving first shared that she was expecting a baby on Instagram back in December, posting a carousel of photos including snaps of her wearing a bathrobe that was open and showed her baby bump.

"Ready or Not: Here I Come," she quipped in the caption.

Weaving and Warden met on the set of 2017's The Babysitter, and she went on to star in his directorial debut, Borderline, in 2025.

When asked in a chat with People how they keep their relationship strong, Weaving shared, "When I'm away or if Jimmy's away shooting, we try not to go two and a half or three weeks."

During her pregnancy, she leaned on all her closest friends, including her Babylon co-star Margot Robbie.

"Oh my gosh, all my girls here who are moms have just been so lovely. What they all tell me is just, 'You do it your way. Whatever makes you feel comfortable,'" she told the outlet.