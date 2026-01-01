Dennis Quaid joins Hollywood stars backing Spencer Pratt for mayor

Dennis Quaid has thrown his support behind Spencer Pratt's bid to become mayor of Los Angeles.

The Parent Trap star has become the latest celebrity to endorse the former reality TV star's campaign against incumbent Karen Bass.

Quaid voiced his support at the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he was awarded the 2026 Patriot Ally Award.

"Go Spencer Pratt," the actor cheered. When asked by Fox News Digital why he was endorsing The Hills alum, the actor offered a terse reply.

"Why? What are you talking about? Just look around, man."

Quaid was evacuated from his home during the 2025 Palisades Fire, and has been among the most outspoken Hollywood figures in criticising Mayor Bass over the city's fire response.

He previously condemned the mayor for travelling to Ghana as the blazes erupted, blasted local leadership over water shortages and budget cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department, and participated in They Let Us Burn protests.

Pratt's campaign has drawn support so far from the likes of Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, James Woods, Adam Carolla, and several of Pratt's former The Hills co-stars. President Trump also weighed in last week, saying, "I'd like to see him do well, he's a character."

Critics have been equally vocal. Price Is Right host Drew Carey attacked Pratt in a social media post, calling him a "serial scammer without a soul or moral compass". Chelsea Handler, Lisa Rinna and Pratt's sister, Stephanie Pratt, have also spoken out against his bid.