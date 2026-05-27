Obsession director Curry Barker receives massive offer for next film before even making a pitch

Curry Barker has already received an eight figure offer for his next movie.

The Obsession filmmaker, who rose to prominence as a YouTuber before helming the latest hit horror movie, has caught the eye of studios before he's even started pitching his next feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one studio has tried to make a $10 million offer for Barker's next original project without even seeing a script or proposal.

However, sources added that Blumhouse-Atomic Monster has a first-look deal with Universal, and the right of first negotiations for Barker's next film.

It's said that the studio making the huge offer had backed down after learning the full situation, but they are well placed to step in if Blumhouse and Universal decide not to move forward with the mysterious project.

As it stands, there are no details available on Barker's next original movie, with no producers attached.

It's believed the director could have started meetings with universal executives to pitch the project "as early as" Wednesday (27.05.26).

The interest in Barker and his next move is no surprised, after Obsession - which was made for just $750,000 - was picked up by Universal Pictures' Focus Features for $15 million at Toronto International Film Festival.

In its opening weekend, the movie grossed $17.1 million in the US alone, and during the week it pulled in around $3 million a day.

During its second week on the big screen, it made $23.9m - an increase of 39 percent.

His next film for Focus will be Anything But Ghosts, which is already in the editing phase.

He will also star in the movie with Cooper Tomlinson, who he co-wrote the script with, while Blumhouse-Atomic Monster is on board as a producer.

Barker is in demand, and has also agreed a deal to write and direct A24's upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film.

He's not the only YouTuber making waves in Hollywood either, with A24's Backrooms on track to open between $45m and $50m with Kane Parsons at the helm.

Meanwhile, Mark Fischback - known by the name Markiplier on YouTube - made $50m from his sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, which had a budget of just $3m.