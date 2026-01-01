Cynthia Erivo insists it's 'too soon' to consider third Wicked movie

Cynthia Erivo has addressed online chatter about a third instalment in the Wicked franchise.

The two-part movie adaptation of the famed stage musical concluded last year, but given the success of the franchise and the fact that the lead characters - Elphaba and Glinda - survive the story, there has been speculation online about another instalment.

Addressing the chatter, Elphaba star Erivo insisted there have been no discussions about a third movie, but she would only return if the story made sense.

"It's too soon to even begin to have the conversation about it," she told Variety. "It would take a lot to get me back to do it. It has to make sense."

Although the second part, Wicked: For Good, was released in November 2025, Erivo admitted that she hasn't had enough time to truly reflect on the experience.

"I haven't had that much distance. And I guess I've not necessarily looked back that much at it, because distance does make the heart grow fonder, you know?" she stated, although she described the four-year experience as "its own storm in a teacup".

"It took over everything and - beautifully - changed my life," she said, adding that she and Grande "were holding on by threads" towards the end of the four years, after shooting both ambitious projects and going on two mammoth worldwide press tours.

The duo also embarked on an awards season campaign for the first film, 2024's Wicked, for which they were both nominated for Oscars. However, they didn't do the same for the second part, as it was clear the sentiment towards it was less favourable.

"It felt like there was already a sort of upturned nose at the second instalment, even though we all knew there was a second film coming and we were just doing our jobs," Erivo acknowledged of the second awards season, for which Wicked: For Good received zero Oscar nominations.

However, highlighting a positive note, Erivo shared that she and her co-star Jonathan Bailey were thrilled that audiences were invested in Elphaba and Fiyero's relationship.

"He and I had talked about it often, that the two of us could play these characters and be ostensibly two straight characters who are played by two queer people without any issue, and actually still be able to tell the story of love and closeness," she gushed. "There's something really special about that."