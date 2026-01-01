Jennifer Lopez on being single: 'I should have done it sooner'

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she's been "doing it all wrong" by being in relationships for most of her adult life.

The 56-year-old superstar is happy being single following her 2025 divorce from Ben Affleck and is in no rush to find another partner.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, she confirmed her single status, saying, "I am. I should have done it sooner! I've been doing it all wrong. Trust me."

The late-night talk show host then asked Lopez if she'd consider finding love on the reality show The Bachelorette, and she replied, "No. Are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now. It's fantastic. I love it."

Kimmel noted that it must be hard for the A-lister to meet people, but she insisted that she would find the right person one day.

"I'll meet somebody somewhere one day, if they're good enough," she added. "I'm good right now where I'm at."

The Waiting for Tonight hitmaker filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star in August 2024 after two years of marriage, and they finalised their divorce in January 2025.

Lopez has tied the knot four times. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony - the father of her 18-year-old twins - from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021.

Earlier this year, the On the Floor singer explained that she has "always had a boyfriend" and was finally enjoying being on her own.

"I didn't really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s, and even before that I always had a boyfriend," she said on Good Morning America. "There was always someone in my life and so many other things that I felt were out of my control. I've gotten to the point where I really trust myself and appreciate myself a little bit more."

Lopez appeared on the show to promote her new movie, Office Romance, which will be released on Netflix on 5 June.